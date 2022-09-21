Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials say

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.(Mega Millions/Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:59 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Lottery officials say two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket was sold in a Chicago suburb for a late July drawing.

The Illinois Lottery said Wednesday the prize was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won.

The Illinois Lottery says it is unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win.

The jackpot-winning ticket was bought at the end of July at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez and Kanawai Texeira are not responding to calls or texts...
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
Alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate.
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa.
3 to face firearms offenses in child’s shooting death at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

Latest News

A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the...
Day care owner arrested, accused of grabbing child in her care
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend
A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the...
Day care owner arrested, accused of grabbing child in her care
FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House to vote on election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Tractor-trailer flies off overpass