Police: Suspect ran from arresting officer at hospital and jumped into waiting car

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a 29-year-old suspect wanted for escaping custody while being taken to the Queen’s West Oahu Medical Center on Tuesday.

Authorities said Sky Brede was placed under arrested for a TRO violation around 3 a.m.

According to police reports, Brede was transported to the Queen’s West Hospital for medical clearance when he ran away from the arresting officer.

Officials said he got into a waiting car and took off.

Brede is described as 5-foot-11-inches, weighing at 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the Ewa Beach and Waipahu areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

