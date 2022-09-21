Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police: Suspect ran from arresting officer at hospital and jumped into waiting car

Sky Brede is described as 5-foot-11-inches, weighing at 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown...
Sky Brede is described as 5-foot-11-inches, weighing at 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.(COURTESY: HPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a 29-year-old suspect wanted for escaping custody while being taken to the Queen’s West Oahu Medical Center on Tuesday.

Authorities said Sky Brede was placed under arrested for a TRO violation around 3 a.m.

According to police reports, Brede was transported to the Queen’s West Hospital for medical clearance when he ran away from the arresting officer.

Officials said he got into a waiting car and took off.

Brede is described as 5-foot-11-inches, weighing at 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the Ewa Beach and Waipahu areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M
Cafe Pesto Hilo
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez and Kanawai Texeira are not responding to calls or texts...
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
Michael Carvalho, 36, has been charged with the murder of a 34-year-old Hilo woman.
Alleging ‘especially cruel’ crime, prosecutors to seek life without parole in murder case

Latest News

A new red light safety
These are the first 2 intersections on Oahu getting red light cameras
You can use the loan simulator to find a repayment plan that meets your needs and goals or to...
How many Hawaii student loan borrowers will benefit from Biden’s plan? Here’s a look
Police body cam footage shows the encounter between an officer and suspect Dana Brown.
Prosecutor: Honolulu police officer was justified in fatal shooting of 27-year-old in 2019
Andrew Fowers and his wife, Rita, started Shaka Guide seven years ago.
The people behind the wildly popular ‘Shaka Guide’ are taking on national parks