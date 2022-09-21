Tributes
Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week

The state's COVID figures don't include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.
The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:59 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,132 new cases in the past seven days.

That compares to 1,343 cases and 10 additional deaths in the previous week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 343,204.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,679.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

