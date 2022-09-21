Gov. David Ige extends disaster relief period to tackle Maui’s axis deer crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has issued a fourth proclamation, establishing another emergency relief period for the axis deer crisis in Maui County.

Despite ongoing efforts, the State said the axis deer population has grown over 60,000 and caused “devastating” damage to crops and land.

The emergency relief period enables the state and county to continue taking measure to reduce and control axis deer populations as well as implement management strategies.

According to the Department of Agriculture, farmers can get an emergency loan up to $150,000 to offset the damage caused by axis deer.

Applications for the emergency loan program are open now until the end of the year.

The state Board of Agriculture approved the following emergency loan amounts, terms and parameters:

Maximum loan amount: $150,000

3% interest rate

Consideration will be based on historical farm performance and projected cash flow based on reasonable assumptions of revenue and expenses.

The credit denial requirement shall be waived for loans $100,000 or less. Loans larger than $100,000 up to the limit of $150,000 shall require 1 credit denial.

The 3-year residency requirement for U.S. Citizens and permanent resident aliens will not apply.

Collateral requirements may be modified or waived, as necessary, on a case-by-case basis.

For agribusinesses and farmers needing loans of $50,000 or less, micro-loans involving less paperwork and swifter processing are also available.

The fourth proclamation relating to axis deer continues through Nov. 18.

For more information, contact Honolulu’s Agricultural Loan Division at (808) 973-9460 or email hdoa.agloan@hawaii.gov

