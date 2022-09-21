Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The breezy winds will ease starting today. Winds will veer out of the east-southeast Thursday and Friday, which will allow land and sea breezes to affect island weather. Other than a few windward showers, the land breezes will lead to mostly clear skies during nights and mornings, while afternoon sea breezes will lead to clouds and a few showers over leeward and interior areas. Light to moderate trade winds are expected this weekend, with limited rainfall expected.

The current small northwest swell will lower gradually through Thursday. A new long-period south swell will peak late Wednesday through early Thursday, then lower late Thursday through Friday. Surf heights may approach low-end advisory levels during the peak of this swell. A slightly smaller south swell is expected over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez and Kanawai Texeira are not responding to calls or texts...
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
Alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate.
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa.
3 to face firearms offenses in child’s shooting death at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds are back but will fade as Fall arrives
Tracking Hurricane Fiona over the Caribbean
Hawaii News Now - WX- JROB
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers takeover Wednesday
Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty showers expected through Wednesday
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers takeover Wednesday