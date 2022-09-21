Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The breezy winds will ease starting Wednesday.

Winds will veer out of the east-southeast Thursday and Friday, which will allow land and sea breezes to affect island weather.

Other than a few windward showers, the land breezes will lead to mostly clear skies during nights and mornings, while afternoon sea breezes will lead to clouds and a few showers over leeward and interior areas.

Light to moderate trade winds are expected this weekend, with limited rainfall expected.

The current small northwest swell will lower gradually through Thursday.

A new long-period south swell will peak late Wednesday through early Thursday, then lower late Thursday through Friday.

Surf heights may approach low-end advisory levels during the peak of this swell. A slightly smaller south swell is expected over the weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.