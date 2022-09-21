Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Embattled Sarver says he’s decided to sell Phoenix Suns, Mercury

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches action during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches action during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Suns and Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that comes only eight days after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct including racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.

Sarver made the announcement Wednesday, saying selling “is the best course of action.”

“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible — that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past,” Sarver wrote in a statement. “For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

Sarver bought the teams in July 2004. He is not the lone owner, but the primary one.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez and Kanawai Texeira are not responding to calls or texts...
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
Alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate.
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa.
3 to face firearms offenses in child’s shooting death at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

Latest News

Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
Fed escalates its inflation fight with another big rate hike
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke were captured while assisting Ukrainians during the ongoing war. The...
US veterans held captive in Ukraine have been freed, family says
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
US gas prices tick up, ending 99-day streak of lower costs