Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Culinary Institute of the Pacific hosts first annual food conference in Waikiki

Chefs and culinary experts from Hawaii and around the country are gathering at the Queen Kapiolani Hotel in Waikiki for an inaugural food conference.
By Casey Lund
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:27 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chefs and culinary experts from Hawaii and around the country are gathering at the Queen Kapiolani Hotel in Waikiki on Wednesday for an inaugural food conference.

The Near and Far 2022 Cool Ideas and Hot Food conference is hosted by the Culinary Institute of the Pacific (CIP) at Kapiolani Community College.

The goal is to get the community excited for what’s to come at the culinary school.

”Kapiolani Community College and CIP is planning this inaugural conference in anticipation of the completion of the CIP campus in 2023,” said Louise Pagotto, chancellor at Kapiolani Community College.

“This will be an annual conference offered to foster access, engagement and opportunity for our CIP students, faculty and the general public to learn from local and global thought leaders in culinary, food science, entrepreneurship and agriculture to help our islands move towards a stronger and more sustainable future for everyone who lives in Hawaii nei.”

The conference will feature presenters like Eric Kim, a New York Times journalist and author of “Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home,” as well as renown chefs like Tu David Phu.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez and Kanawai Texeira are not responding to calls or texts...
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
Alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate.
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa.
3 to face firearms offenses in child’s shooting death at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

Latest News

At around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the address of the Sandbox BMX facility on...
Police arrest suspect accused of assaulting woman with vehicle on Sand Island
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 21, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 21, 2022)
Culinary Institute of the Pacific hosts first annual food conference in Waikiki
Culinary Institute of the Pacific hosts first annual food conference in Waikiki
Wednesday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend