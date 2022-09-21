Culinary Institute of the Pacific hosts first annual food conference in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chefs and culinary experts from Hawaii and around the country are gathering at the Queen Kapiolani Hotel in Waikiki on Wednesday for an inaugural food conference.

The Near and Far 2022 Cool Ideas and Hot Food conference is hosted by the Culinary Institute of the Pacific (CIP) at Kapiolani Community College.

The goal is to get the community excited for what’s to come at the culinary school.

”Kapiolani Community College and CIP is planning this inaugural conference in anticipation of the completion of the CIP campus in 2023,” said Louise Pagotto, chancellor at Kapiolani Community College.

“This will be an annual conference offered to foster access, engagement and opportunity for our CIP students, faculty and the general public to learn from local and global thought leaders in culinary, food science, entrepreneurship and agriculture to help our islands move towards a stronger and more sustainable future for everyone who lives in Hawaii nei.”

The conference will feature presenters like Eric Kim, a New York Times journalist and author of “Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home,” as well as renown chefs like Tu David Phu.

