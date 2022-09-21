After 18 years, popular World War II fleet submarine back in drydock for maintenance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular tourist attraction at Pearl Harbor is closed for the next several weeks.

The 80-year-old World War II USS Bowfin is back in drydock Tuesday night at the Pacific Shipyards International at Honolulu Harbor.

Nearly 18 years have passed since the vessel got hauled out for a closer look — last time was in 2004.

“The scheduled dry dock maintenance period will ensure the submarine remains safe and suitable for public display and allow the Bowfin to tell her story far into the future,” said Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum executive director Chuck Merkel.

The USS Bowfin earned the nickname the “Pearl Harbor Avenger” following the attack on America in 1941. Merkel told HNN that the vessel is one of only about 15 fleet submarines from World War II left.

“She stands as a memorial to the Submarine Force... and she’s the centerpiece of the Pacific Fleet submarine museum,” added Merkel.

Although tours are suspended, the rest of the museum and campus will remain open to the public from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout the dry-dock period.

The bowfin is expected to be reopened sometime around Nov. 1.

