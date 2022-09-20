Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who is accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl from a Hawaii Island beach, setting off an intense islandwide manhunt, was charged Monday afternoon with kidnapping.

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.

His bail was set at $2 million and he’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Mahi was apprehended by Hawaii Island police officers on Saturday afternoon, not long after eagle-eyed good Samaritans recognized victim Mikella Debina in a Hilo cafe and whisked her to safety.

Mahi allegedly abducted the teen from the area of Anaehoomalu Bay about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities subsequently issued AMBER Alerts to phones and asked residents to call 911 if she was spotted.

