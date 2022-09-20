Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

Duncan Mahi mugshot; wanted for outstanding warrants and kidnapping investigation
Duncan Mahi mugshot; wanted for outstanding warrants and kidnapping investigation(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who is accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl from a Hawaii Island beach, setting off an intense islandwide manhunt, was charged Monday afternoon with kidnapping.

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.

His bail was set at $2 million and he’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Mahi was apprehended by Hawaii Island police officers on Saturday afternoon, not long after eagle-eyed good Samaritans recognized victim Mikella Debina in a Hilo cafe and whisked her to safety.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Mahi allegedly abducted the teen from the area of Anaehoomalu Bay about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities subsequently issued AMBER Alerts to phones and asked residents to call 911 if she was spotted.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cafe Pesto Hilo
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
Earthquake
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
Southwest Airlines is locked in an air fare battle with longtime carrier Hawaiian Air.
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
MAILE AMBER alerts
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Tribenni
Give a little (and get a lot in return) with this new spin on crowdfunding
A blessing ceremony was held to kick off filming for a new season of "Magnum, P.I."
‘It was the fans’: After being saved from cancellation, filming for ‘Magnum PI’ underway
Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, was arrested Monday.
Maui police chief seeks to reassure public after MPD sergeant arrested for sex assault
Businessman Milton Choy walks into the federal courthouse in Honolulu on Monday.
Businessman pleads guilty in huge bribery scandal that led to convictions of 3 public officials