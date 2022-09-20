Prosecutor: Honolulu police officer was justified in fatal shooting of 27-year-old in 2019

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Tuesday that a Honolulu police officer was justified in fatally shooting a 27-year-old man during an encounter in 2019 at Campbell Industrial Park.

Alm added that no charges against of will be filed in the case.

Dana Brown was fatally shot after he lunged at the officer with a hunting knife at Campbell Industrial Park, police said. The officer was attempting to arrest Brown for reckless driving.

Body cam footage shows what led up to fatal officer-involved shooting in West Oahu

At a news conference, Alm showed police body camera footage of the moments leading up to the shooting. It shows Brown repeatedly ignoring the officer’s commands to drop his weapon.

At one point, Brown responds, “Take a shot.”

The officer deployed a Taster twice on Brown, but both times failed to incapacitate him.

A short time later, Alm said, “Mr. Brown lunged at him with the knife. Officer 1 then shot Mr. Brown three times.”

Alm said the officer’s testimony was corroborated by witnesses who were in the area.

“The officer tried to use non-deadly force on a number of occasions,” Alm said. “The use of deadly force, which resulted in Mr. Brown’s death, was justified. However tragic it was, it’s Mr. Brown’s fault.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.