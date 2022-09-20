Officials: It could take months to determine what sparked a deadly ambulance fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than three weeks after a deadly ambulance fire, officials are still working to identify the exact cause.

The City Council committee on Public Safety called a special meeting Monday to discuss what exactly sparked the blaze, but the investigation continues.

City Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland reinforced preliminary findings, which say the source was likely a portable oxygen regulator.

However, it’s not known what ignited the explosion.

The tragic incident happened late last month outside of Adventist Health Castle, killing a 91-year-old patient and seriously injuring paramedic Jeff Wilkinson.

Ireland says the city has already placed an order for new oxygen regulators and is examining its oxygen use procedures across all emergency departments.

“My main goal is to get our paramedic better,” Ireland told the council.

“But no. 2 is to make sure we keep a safe working environment for all the EMTs, all of the paramedics, and anybody else who is on the ambulance whether it’d be ocean safety or the fire department.”

EMS has said it could be months until a final report is released.

The city is also having the incident examined by an independent investigator.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.