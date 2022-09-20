Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a missing mother and her 4-year-old son on Maui.

MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez is not responding to calls or texts from family.

She is believed to be with her 4-year-old son, Kanawai Texeira.

Loved ones say they last spoke with Gomez around 2 a.m. Monday.

MPD says Gomez was last known to be in the Pukalani area on Monday around 1 p.m. and may be operating a green four-door Pontiac sedan. Gomez is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Her son is about 3 feet tall.

If you have any information, call 911.

