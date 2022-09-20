Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:59 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a missing mother and her 4-year-old son on Maui.
MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez is not responding to calls or texts from family.
She is believed to be with her 4-year-old son, Kanawai Texeira.
Loved ones say they last spoke with Gomez around 2 a.m. Monday.
MPD says Gomez was last known to be in the Pukalani area on Monday around 1 p.m. and may be operating a green four-door Pontiac sedan. Gomez is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Her son is about 3 feet tall.
If you have any information, call 911.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.