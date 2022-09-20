Tributes
Maui police chief seeks to reassure public after MPD sergeant arrested for sex assault

Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, was arrested Monday.
Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, was arrested Monday.(Maui Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui Police Department sergeant has been arrested for first-degree sex assault.

Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, was arrested Monday.

He’s a 13-year veteran of the agency and his police powers have been removed. He was also placed on paid administrative leave.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier issued a statement following the arrest seeking to reassure the public.

“Any criminal wrongdoing by any of my employees will not be tolerated,” he said.

“Any Maui PD employee that violates the law will be held accountable, both criminally and internally.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

