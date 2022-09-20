Tributes
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 20.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:14 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate Monday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it was called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Beach Walk Street just after 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials said smoke and flames were not visible from outside of the building.

Firefighters then made their way to the fire alarm system panel to determine where the detectors were activated in the building. Personnel worked with the facility’s building engineers and Hawaiian Electric to investigate what may have triggered the alarms.

By about 10:20 p.m., guests started to go back into one of the towers. However, people staying in the other tower were reportedly being booked at different hotels.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported no injuries.

This story may be updated.

