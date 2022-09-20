Tributes
Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers

American Airlines aircrafts are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo...
American Airlines aircrafts are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo from June 21, 2021.(CBS Denver)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:24 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Hackers gained access to personal information of some customers and employees at American Airlines. T

he airline said Tuesday that information on a “very small number” of people was compromised after a phishing attack that breached some employee email accounts.

American Airlines says it has no indication that the attackers have misused any of the personal information. It won’t say how many people’s information was compromised by the attack.

American says it is putting additional safeguards in place to prevent similar breaches in the future.

