Give a little (and get a lot in return) with this new spin on crowdfunding

People who launch campaigns on Tribenni pledge to complete a project for a non-profit of their choice.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tribenni is a new smartphone app with a catchy name. It was created by Hawaii environmental advocate Kahi Pacarro.

“If you need to raise money, you can use Tribenni,” he said.

The new platform puts a spin on the popular practice of crowdfunding.

“I wanted to create a social component so that people weren’t just asking for money. There was actually something in return that they had to do in order to earn that money,” Pacarro said.

People who create a campaign on Tribenni post a video that explains why their raising money and what they’ll do to help a non-profit of their choice in exchange for donations.

“Once it’s set up, it’s time to share it like crazy – social media, texts, emails, coconut wireless, etc.,” Pacarro said. “You send that out and watch the donations start coming in. "

And there’s a safety measure. The app requires the crowd funder to provide proof they completed their project. Only then are the funds released.

“We’re creating a way for you to give back to the community at the same time, and hopefully getting funders more interested in your campaign,” Pacarro said.

The platform just launched, and campaigns are already hopping on board from people who promise to complete community service projects to earn donations.

That’s the point.

“It’s triangularly beneficial,” Pacarro said. “When you cut that down, it turns into Tribenni.”

Pacarro co-founded Sustainable Coastlines, so he knows the challenges non-profits have attracting volunteers.

This could help to solve that dilemma.

“This, if it gets traction, could seriously change the world. That’s our mission, to improve the amount of good being down in this world,” Pacarro said.

Fund raisers can also contribute all or a portion of what they raise to a non-profit.

So remember the name. Tribenni plans a nationwide campaign later this year.

