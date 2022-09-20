Former Honolulu police sergeant arrested for alleged sex assault of a minor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police sergeant was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Authorities said 62-year-old Frederick Patrick Apo was arrested Friday night in Kapolei.

Court documents said he abused a girl younger than 14 years old dating back to March 2021.

Apo retired from the Honolulu Police Department in 2019.

He is being held on $250,000 bail.

