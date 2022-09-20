Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Former Honolulu police sergeant arrested for alleged sex assault of a minor

Apo retired from the Honolulu Police Department in 2019.
Apo retired from the Honolulu Police Department in 2019.(Source: Gray News)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police sergeant was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Authorities said 62-year-old Frederick Patrick Apo was arrested Friday night in Kapolei.

Court documents said he abused a girl younger than 14 years old dating back to March 2021.

Apo retired from the Honolulu Police Department in 2019.

He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M
Cafe Pesto Hilo
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez and Kanawai Texeira are not responding to calls or texts...
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
Michael Carvalho, 36, has been charged with the murder of a 34-year-old Hilo woman.
Alleging ‘especially cruel’ crime, prosecutors to seek life without parole in murder case

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022)
Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa.
3 adults to face firearms offenses in shooting death of minor at Big Island Boy Scouts camp
Alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate.
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
Over 100 people gathered in D.C. protesting the contamination of the Navy's Red Hill fuel tank....
Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water