Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers takeover Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday, with just a few windward showers expected.

Winds will gradually weaken Tuesday night and Wednesday, and remain light to locally moderate through the weekend.

The lighter trades will bring passing showers to windward areas, although a few brief showers may pop up over leeward areas in the afternoons.

Small, short period south and southeast swells will continue to decline into Tuesday.

A reinforcing moderate, long-period south swell will arrive late Tuesday and move through the islands through the end of the week. A small northwest swell arrives tonight and will fill in through Tuesday.

Strengthened trade winds support elevated wind wave surf along east-facing shores through Tuesday.

