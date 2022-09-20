Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers takeover Wednesday

Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty showers expected through Wednesday
Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty showers expected through Wednesday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday, with just a few windward showers expected. Winds will gradually weaken Tuesday night and Wednesday, and remain light to locally moderate through the weekend. The lighter trades will bring passing showers to windward areas, although a few brief showers may pop up over leeward areas in the afternoons.

Small, short period south and southeast swells will continue to decline into Tuesday. A reinforcing moderate, long-period south swell will arrive late Tuesday and move through the islands through the end of the week. A small northwest swell arrives tonight and will fill in through Tuesday. Strengthened trade winds support elevated wind wave surf along east-facing shores through Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M
Cafe Pesto Hilo
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
Groff was one of the dozens of people Saturday looking for Debina at Anaeho'omalu Bay.
‘A big thank you’: Teen’s family grateful for aloha, support to ensure she came home
Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, was arrested Monday.
Maui police sergeant arrested for first-degree sex assault

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds are back but will fade as Fall arrives
Tracking trade winds for last days of Summer
Hawaii News Now - JR
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022
Guy Hagi's Monday weather forecast.
Forecast: Breezy trades on tap before lighter winds move in