FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil

Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from breathing it.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:02 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has a warning for people, one the agency probably did not expect to need to make: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil.

A new social media challenge is encouraging young people to cook poultry in the basic ingredients of NyQuil and other over-the-counter cough products.

The trend is dangerous even if you don’t eat the chicken.

The FDA says boiling medication can change its properties, making it more concentrated. Just breathing it in can damage your lungs.

This is not the only dangerous challenge involving OTC meds. The FDA says teens have died during the “Benadryl challenge,” which includes taking a lot of the meds to hallucinate.

