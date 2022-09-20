Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Businessman pleads guilty in huge bribery scandal that led to convictions of 3 public officials

Businessman Milton Choy walks into the federal courthouse in Honolulu on Monday.
Businessman Milton Choy walks into the federal courthouse in Honolulu on Monday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:31 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The businessman at the center of the state’s largest bribery scandal pleaded guilty in federal court Monday. A former Maui wastewater official also pleaded guilty to receiving the bribes.

Businessman Milton Choy made his first appearance in federal court today on bribery charges, where he pleaded guilty to a single count of bribing a former Maui waste water official.

Prosecutors say his conviction will send a message that public corruption won’t be tolerated.

“We will aggressively pursue anybody who violates their public oath,” said assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson. “And anybody who wants to corruptly affect the process.”

Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts

The 59-year-old Choy admitted that he paid about $2 million in bribes to Stewart between 2012 and 2018.

In exchange, Stant ― who is 55 ― steered 56 non-bid contracts totaling nearly $20 to Choy’s company, H2O Process Systems.

Choy’s attorney, Michael Green, says the bribes initially began with small gifts but escalated over the years.

“You do a favor for one person, and then it grows into another favor,” Green said.

“And then pretty soon somebody has a mortgage payment to make, they have a car payment to make all of a sudden somebody’s going to Vegas to see a show. And it kind of escalates.”

Choy faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in January.

But because of his active role in the bribery investigation into two state lawmakers, he’ll likely get less than that.

“He was very cooperative,” Sorenson said. “Obviously, we relied on on his work a great deal in some other cases, as you guys are aware. So yeah, he was a valuable asset.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cafe Pesto Hilo
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
Earthquake
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
Southwest Airlines is locked in an air fare battle with longtime carrier Hawaiian Air.
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
MAILE AMBER alerts
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Michael Carvalho, 36, has been charged with the murder of a 34-year-old Hilo woman.
Alleging ‘especially heinous’ crime, prosecutors to seek life without parole in Big Island murder case
Midday Newscast: Biden says COVID pandemic is ‘over’ in US
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Earthquake
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii