Biden discusses campaign finance reform measure

President Joe Biden talked about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting...
President Joe Biden talked about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act of 2022 - which would disclose donors of more than $10,000 during an election cycle.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:04 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden boosted efforts to reform campaign finance laws in remarks Tuesday from the White House, media sources indicate.

Biden talked about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act of 2022 - which would disclose donors of more than $10,000 during an election cycle.

S. 4822, sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, targets sources of “dark money” such as super political action committees and faces long odds in the evenly divided Senate.

Dark money causes damage to democracy, Biden said, flooding elections with money with can’t be traced.

“Dark money has become so common in our elections,” he said. “I believe sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

