Alleging ‘especially heinous’ crime, prosecutors to seek life without parole in Big Island murder case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island prosecutors say they’ll seek an enhanced sentence reserved for crimes that are “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel” in a murder case last week.

Michael Carvalho, 36, has been charged with the murder of a 34-year-old Hilo woman and remains in custody on $1 million bail.

If convicted, he could face life behind bars without parole under the enhanced sentence.

Carvalho appeared in court virtually on Monday morning.

Court documents say last week Thursday police responded to a Hawaiian Beaches subdivision home to arrest Carvalho for burglary. But when they searched the home, officers found blood and then the body of a woman.

She was partially clothed, her hands and feet were bound, and she had obvious face and head trauma.

Carvalho was found with a crowbar-type object.

The victim’s family identified her as Makalapuanani Mauga.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.