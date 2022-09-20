Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Alleging ‘especially heinous’ crime, prosecutors to seek life without parole in Big Island murder case

Michael Carvalho, 36, has been charged with the murder of a 34-year-old Hilo woman.
Michael Carvalho, 36, has been charged with the murder of a 34-year-old Hilo woman.(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island prosecutors say they’ll seek an enhanced sentence reserved for crimes that are “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel” in a murder case last week.

Michael Carvalho, 36, has been charged with the murder of a 34-year-old Hilo woman and remains in custody on $1 million bail.

If convicted, he could face life behind bars without parole under the enhanced sentence.

Carvalho appeared in court virtually on Monday morning.

Court documents say last week Thursday police responded to a Hawaiian Beaches subdivision home to arrest Carvalho for burglary. But when they searched the home, officers found blood and then the body of a woman.

She was partially clothed, her hands and feet were bound, and she had obvious face and head trauma.

Carvalho was found with a crowbar-type object.

The victim’s family identified her as Makalapuanani Mauga.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cafe Pesto Hilo
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
Earthquake
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
Southwest Airlines is locked in an air fare battle with longtime carrier Hawaiian Air.
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
MAILE AMBER alerts
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Businessman Milton Choy walks into the federal courthouse in Honolulu on Monday.
Businessman pleads guilty in huge bribery scandal that led to convictions of 3 public officials
Midday Newscast: Biden says COVID pandemic is ‘over’ in US
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Earthquake
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii