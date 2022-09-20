3 adults to face firearms offenses in shooting death of minor at Big Island Boy Scouts camp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental.

Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa.

Officials said an unsupervised boy picked up a loaded firearm and as he placed it back down, it discharged.

An autopsy concluded that the victim died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Through the investigation, police have deferred numerous firearm-related offenses to County Prosecutor’s for review.

Detectives said they have initiated 23 firearm-related offenses, one of which is for criminally negligent storage of a firearm.

Police said the offenses are against three men who were at the scene of the incident, and have been identified as the registered owners of multiple firearms.

In total, authorities said 18 firearms and various ammunition were recovered.

