Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Trade wind weather pattern to start the work week

Trade winds will bring the usual night and morning showers for windward areas for the next few...
Trade winds will bring the usual night and morning showers for windward areas for the next few days.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More typical trade wind weather conditions are expected for the next several days, with passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the late night and early morning hours. Winds are expected to become lighter again from the east-southeast around Friday and Saturday, with a possible higher rainfall potential for southeast-facing slopes.

In surf, small short-period southeast and south swells will decline over the next few days.. A long-period northwest swell will arrive late Monday, keeping waves elevated for north and west shores. Short period choppy surf will continue for east shores, lowering later in the week as the trade winds decline.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted through Tuesday for strong winds in coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
Cafe Pesto Hilo
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
Southwest Airlines is locked in an air fare battle with longtime carrier Hawaiian Air.
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
36-year-old Hawaii man charged with murder after woman’s body found in backyard
Lifeguards rescued three people within minutes from Waikiki waves.
WATCH: Video captures Waikiki lifeguard rescuing 3 within minutes

Latest News

An area of moisture will hitch a ride on the returning trades, increasing the chance for...
Returning trades to bring more showers, humidity
An area of moisture will hitch a ride on the returning trades, increasing the chance for...
Returning trade winds to bring more rainfall and humidity for Sunday
Afternoon sea breezes will overpower light trade winds for another day.
Light trade winds with more spotty showers ahead
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Get ready for more muggy weather as the winds slow down and bring some pop up showers after daytime heating