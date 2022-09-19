Trade wind weather pattern to start the work week

More typical trade wind weather conditions are expected for the next several days, with passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the late night and early morning hours. Winds are expected to become lighter again from the east-southeast around Friday and Saturday, with a possible higher rainfall potential for southeast-facing slopes.

In surf, small short-period southeast and south swells will decline over the next few days.. A long-period northwest swell will arrive late Monday, keeping waves elevated for north and west shores. Short period choppy surf will continue for east shores, lowering later in the week as the trade winds decline.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted through Tuesday for strong winds in coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

