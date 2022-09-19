Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful earthquake has struck Mexico, but there’s no tsunami threat for Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The 7.6-magnitude quake shook Mexico’s Pacific coast around 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time.

PTWC officials assessed the situation and determined a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected and there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

This story will be updated.

