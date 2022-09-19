Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘It was the fans’: After being saved from cancellation, filming for ‘Magnum PI’ underway

The Hawaii-based TV series “Magnum, P.I” is back.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii-based TV series “Magnum, P.I” is back.

A blessing ceremony was held Monday to kick off filming for season 5, which is slated to air on NBC.

The theme of the blessing: resurrection, new beginnings and we’re all in this together.

The reboot of the 1980s series was canceled by CBS back in June, creating a backlash among viewers who made petitions to bring it back.

Ultimately, NBC made the decision to pick up the show.

“It was the fans. It was incredible. I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Zachary Knighton, who plays Orville “Rick” Wright. “To see the outpouring of love and support, especially from the community here in Hawaii, it was so unbelievable.”

Stephen Hill, who plays Theodore “TC” Calvin, said he felt “relief” and “love” when he heard the news.

“Just happy to be here and make sure everybody else has jobs,” Hill said.

Deadline reported back in June that the show had been saved with a deal to have it air on NBC with 20 episodes to air over two seasons, with an option for more.

“‘Magnum’ is going to start up this month so we’re in good company,” said Donne Dawson, state film commissioner. “I think Hawaii has proven immeasurably that we are ready willing and able to compete with the rest of the world.”

Details on when the season will premiere have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cafe Pesto Hilo
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
Earthquake
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Southwest Airlines is locked in an air fare battle with longtime carrier Hawaiian Air.
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
MAILE AMBER alerts
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Waipio Valley is on many visitors' must-see list. That's the problem
Waipio Valley residents block entry road amid calls for ‘responsible tourism’
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
After being saved from cancellation, filming for ‘Magnum PI’ underway
Our Billy V got to talk to two of the stars ahead of the big night.
Entertainment: "NCIS" and "NCIS Hawaii" kick off new seasons with a special crossover episode
Earthquake
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii