‘It was the fans’: After being saved from cancellation, filming for ‘Magnum PI’ underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii-based TV series “Magnum, P.I” is back.

A blessing ceremony was held Monday to kick off filming for season 5, which is slated to air on NBC.

The theme of the blessing: resurrection, new beginnings and we’re all in this together.

The reboot of the 1980s series was canceled by CBS back in June, creating a backlash among viewers who made petitions to bring it back.

Ultimately, NBC made the decision to pick up the show.

“It was the fans. It was incredible. I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Zachary Knighton, who plays Orville “Rick” Wright. “To see the outpouring of love and support, especially from the community here in Hawaii, it was so unbelievable.”

Stephen Hill, who plays Theodore “TC” Calvin, said he felt “relief” and “love” when he heard the news.

“Just happy to be here and make sure everybody else has jobs,” Hill said.

Deadline reported back in June that the show had been saved with a deal to have it air on NBC with 20 episodes to air over two seasons, with an option for more.

“‘Magnum’ is going to start up this month so we’re in good company,” said Donne Dawson, state film commissioner. “I think Hawaii has proven immeasurably that we are ready willing and able to compete with the rest of the world.”

Details on when the season will premiere have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.