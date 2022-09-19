Hawaii football celebrates first win of the season against Duquesne in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors football team snagged their first win of the season against Duquesne on Homecoming.

Another lively afternoon in Manoa, the ‘Bows with the ball to start, but would go three and out. Here comes the defense, holding the Dukes to a field goal, but that lead was short lived with the UH offense marching down the field and find pay dirt off of a five-yard Dedrick Parson touchdown.

Parson would find the end zone again thanks to stellar some special teams play. Kaulana Makaula blocks a punt recovered by Hugh Nelson II to put the ‘Bows in the red zone.

“Special teams continues to be a strong suit for us.” Head coach Timmy Chang said following the game. “It’s emphasized, to me it’s the overall team aspect of the game where it’s a one shot, you know, mentality where you have to hit the field goal or you have to make this kick or you’ve got to change the field position you know.”

Duquesne tacks on another field goal before the half and after a scoreless third quarter, the defense came alive. Penei Pavihi snags the one handed inteception and takes it back 50-yards to the hale to give UH the 21-6 lead.

Hawaii doing some clock management, getting a Mathew Shipley field goal to maintain their lead.

The Dukes trying to mount a comeback late in the fourth, they find the end zone with two minutes left, followed by recovering their onside kick, but again the UH defense comes up big, Malik Hausman snags his second INT of the game to kill the attempted comeback.

Final score, 24-14.

Timmy Chang’s first win as head coach, Chang crediting the defense’s stellar night.

“I was proud of those guys man really proud.” Chang said. “You know the turnovers at the key times, Penei’s interception that went to the house, I mean so proud of them.”

“I thought they played great team ball.”

“A huge congratulations to Coach Chang and getting his first win as head coach of the University.” Linebacker Penei Pavihi said. “At the end of the day, you know, we’re not satisfied with the win, but hey, that’s our first win of the season and you know we’ll roll with it, but there’s still a lot of mistakes to fix.”

The celebration will be short lived as Hawaii hits the road next week to take on New Mexico State.

“We just we gained confidence as a team, as a staff and so it meant everything, but you know I’m not going to stop working until we went consistently.” Chang said.

