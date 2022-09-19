Tributes
Forecast: Breezy trades on tap before lighter winds move in

Your top local headlines for Monday, Sept. 19.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:04 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The typical trade wind weather pattern holds into Thursday, with clouds and limited showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Winds will weaken Friday and Saturday and trend southeast, as an area of low pressure passes well west of the state. Increased moisture could enhance showers by the end of the week, especially over southeast facing slopes as well as where low level winds are able to converge along terrain features.

Trade winds will redevelop Sunday and Monday as the ridge restrengthens north of the state.

Small, short-period south and southeast swells will continue to decline into Tuesday.

A reinforcing small, long-period south swell arrives late Tuesday and will pass around the islands through the end of the week.

A moderate-size, slightly longer-period northwest swell arrives late Monday and fills in through Tuesday.

Strengthened trade winds support more elevated wind wave, choppy surf along east-facing shores the next couple of days.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

