What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

MAILE AMBER alerts(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend.

Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory.

MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”

Officials said alerts are rare in Hawaii because of the criteria that must be met before the alert can be activated.

For a MAILE AMBER alert to be issued in Hawaii, the victim must be 17 years old or younger.

There must be sufficient information to indicate that the child has been abducted and is in immediate danger of serious injury. There also needs to be sufficient information about the child and the abductor or abductor’s vehicle.

The alert is a voluntary partnership between the four county police departments, Civil Defense, local broadcasters and State of Hawaii agencies to maximize the dissemination of public information.

Since its inception, AMBER alert programs across the nation have helped save the lives of more than 400 children.

MAILE AMBER was named in memory of 6-year-old Maile Gilbert of Kailua and 9-year-old Amber Hagerman of Arlington, Texas.

Maile was abducted from a party in Kailua on August 25, 1985. Her killer was located several hours later and led police to Kaena Point where he had buried her body.

For more information on MAILE AMBER alerts, click here.

