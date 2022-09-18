Tributes
Returning trade winds to bring more rainfall and humidity for Sunday

Trade winds will rebuild for the new week before dropping off again near the weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trade winds will gradually rebuild into Sunday, with an area of enhanced low level moisture hitching a ride. This will bring an increase in rainfall for windward areas, with a few showers spreading leeward. The moisture will also push dew points in the lower 70s, so it’s going to feel a bit sticky. Showers and humidity should decrease to more normal levels Monday through Wednesday. Another disruption in the trade wind flow may be possible later in the week.

At the beach, short-period swells from the south and south-southeast will keep some 3 to 5 foot waves rolling in for south-facing shores. A larger short-period north swell will peak early Sunday, with a longer-period northwest swell late Monday into Tuesday. East shores will get a choppy short-period swell from the returning trade winds.

On Oahu, it’s time for the monthly box jellyfish influx, especially for south and some west facing shores. Check with the lifeguards and look for warning signs before heading into the water.

