Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis. (Source: TANA CANTRELL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.

In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
Cafe Pesto Hilo
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
Southwest Airlines is locked in an air fare battle with longtime carrier Hawaiian Air.
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
36-year-old Hawaii man charged with murder after woman’s body found in backyard
Lifeguards rescued three people within minutes from Waikiki waves.
WATCH: Video captures Waikiki lifeguard rescuing 3 within minutes

Latest News

Hawaii Designer to make history at London, Milan and Paris Fashion Week
Hawaiian culture, fashion showcased in London; Milan, Paris up next
This photo provided by law enforcement shows 33-year-old Heather Adkins.
Mother pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner,...
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title; Chelsea Gray named MVP
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II