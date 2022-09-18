Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash Saturday night just south of Makapu’u lighthouse left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway.

HPD’s Traffic Division reported a 42-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading westbound when he lost control, veered left of the center and hit the guardrail of the eastbound lane.

He was ejected onto the roadway, according to police, and taken to a hospital vis EMS. He was listed in critical condition.

Police say the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It’s unclear if speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors. The investigation is ongoing.

