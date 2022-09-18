Tributes
Local rowing club is set to represent Hawaii in world renowned regatta

10 Hawaii athletes are heading to the world’s largest two day rowing regatta in October.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 10 Hawaii athletes are heading to the world’s largest two day rowing regatta in October.

The ‘Head of the Charles Regatta’ is held on the banks of the Charles river in Boston and the Ikaika Hawaii Rowing team is set to represent the 808.

A crew from Hawaii has never been represented in the competition.

The team is made up of girls from multiple high schools across the island:

- Kana Barlag (Sacred Hearts ‘24)

- Kate Bartholomees (Mid Pacific Institute ‘24)

- Sabrina Graves (La Pietra ‘24)

- Carlee Iinuma (Laurel Springs ‘25)

- Jenna Jaffe (Les Jardins ‘23)

- Danilla Monk (’Iolani ‘24)

- Phoebe Reilly (Punahou ‘24)

- Sophia Smith (Mid-Pacific Institute ‘25)

- Alana Lei Uehara (Dwight Global ‘24)

- Lilinoe Wilson (Punahou ‘26)

Team Ikaika Hawaii held a Row-A-Thon today at Magic Island to fundraise for the prestigious event.

“When I first started rowing five years ago this was one of the first regattas I’ve heard of next to the Henley Royal.” Rower Carlee Iinuma told Hawaii News Now. “So to be able to actually attend it is like crazy because it felt so unachievable, it felt out of my reach, so the fact that we can go to it is crazy.”

The two-day competition kicks off on October 21st — hailing over 11,000 athletes from around the world.

If you’d like to help team Ikaika on their journey to the East Coast, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

