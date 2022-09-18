Hawaiian culture, fashion showcased in London; Milan, Paris up next

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian culture and fashion is being showcased on the runways of international fashion weeks.

Native Hawaiian designer Micah Kamohoalii unveiled 40 pieces of his collection Saturday in London Fashion Week.

The event was scaled back with some shows and parties canceled in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, though some runways were still allowed to proceed.

Kamohoalii and his team worked to design new pieces that tied traditional fashion to the unique culture found here on the islands.

“It’s so beautiful that we’re celebrating our bodies, our culture, and our culture embraces everyone and every size and every style and every hair color and skin color. And that’s what we did, we put Hawaii on the runway just the way we are,” Kamohoalii said.

After London Fashion Week, Kamohoalii will take his team to Milan and Paris Fashion Week later this month.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.