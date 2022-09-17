Tributes
What do you think of TMT? Submit a comment before time runs out

(image: Thirty Meter Telescope)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is still time to submit your comments on the Thirty Meter Telescope.

The National Science Foundation is going beyond legal requirements before deciding whether to help fund the Thirty Meter Telescope given the number of strong views on the project.

The public is also being given a chance to comment on the telescope. People are able to submit a comment online, through mail, or in-person at a public scoping meeting.

The foundation will be collecting public comments until Monday, Sept. 19.

To submit a comment, click here.

