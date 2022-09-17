Something’s fishy: NOAA urges vigilance after catching fraudulent fishing permit site

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA fisheries issued a Notice of fraudulent alert Friday over a website that claimed to process both federal and state fishing permits.

It calls itself the Commercial Fishing Permits Center and depending on the permit you want, charges different fees.

However, NOAA said the site is in no way affiliated with NOAA or any State.

They advise the public to not use the site when applying for a State of federal fishery permit.

If you need help with your permits, contact NOAA’s west cost permits staff at wcr-permits@noaa.gov or by calling (206) 526-4353.

For more information, visit the NOAA West Coast Fishing Permit website here.

