Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Something’s fishy: NOAA urges vigilance after catching fraudulent fishing permit site

If you need help with your permits, contact NOAA’s west cost permits staff at...
If you need help with your permits, contact NOAA’s west cost permits staff at wcr-permits@noaa.gov or by calling (206) 526-4353.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA fisheries issued a Notice of fraudulent alert Friday over a website that claimed to process both federal and state fishing permits.

It calls itself the Commercial Fishing Permits Center and depending on the permit you want, charges different fees.

However, NOAA said the site is in no way affiliated with NOAA or any State.

They advise the public to not use the site when applying for a State of federal fishery permit.

If you need help with your permits, contact NOAA’s west cost permits staff at wcr-permits@noaa.gov or by calling (206) 526-4353.

For more information, visit the NOAA West Coast Fishing Permit website here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
Big Island police investigating homicide after woman’s body discovered in backyard
A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their...
Prosecutors grapple with ‘impossible’ situation after serious criminal charges invalidated
Hawaii Police Department logo.
Visitor is indicted for allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend at Hawaii resort

Latest News

File Image
Heavy rains over parts of Oahu prompt flood advisory
Kauai Police Vehicle / File Image
Kauai man charged after allegedly attacking woman with hammer
David Beckham was in line for 13 hours to pay his respects to the Queen.
Midday Newscast: David Beckham lined up for 13 hours to pay his respects to the Queen
Waikiki cold case murder suspect Tudor Chirila appears in court.
Waikiki cold case murder suspect appears in Nevada court for extradition proceedings