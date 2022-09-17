Protesters voice frustration with virtual state elections commission meeting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Election doubters aired their grievances today at the state Elections Commission’s first meeting since the August primary.

But it wasn’t the forum they expected.

About a dozen people showed up at the state elections office hoping to speak to commissioners in person but were disappointed to find the meeting was on Zoom. They say it’s another reason they don’t trust the current voting process.

“It was my duty to come here in person thinking that, you know, everybody else was going to be here in person, and we could actually, you know, see them in person and read their body language hear their tone in their voice,” said Kaleo Nakoa, who is running for Honolulu City Council.

“All of you people who are on this Commission Board should be present in person and we air to the public,” Jessica Caiazzo said.

“If there was honesty, you would stand and shake our hand and say, how are you guys doing,” Cory Asuncion said.

Dozens of others attended online, some giving testimony.

The shared message: computers and mail cannot be trusted and the state should go back to in-person voting and counting ballots by hand.

Claims ranged from the vulnerability of machines and ballot boxes to mailing errors to the slow release of public records.

“We all agree that we want our votes counted fairly and justly accurately,” Laura Nakanelua said.

Commission Chair Scotty Anderson told attendees COVID concerns prevented them from meeting in person -- he hopes the next one will be face to face.

An election official noted today’s testimonies were the most aggressive he’s seen -- a few attendees said they want accountability and threatened to protest at their homes if concerns aren’t addressed.

“I will find you. I will expose your whereabouts and where your address is, and where you guys stay,” said Alika Valdez, who claimed to be a private investigator.

Attendees said they just want to be heard, and some are running for office to have a voice.

“The government’s decisions will affect you, no matter what they do. So you need to get to people were involved every step of the way, not just every two years, not just every four years, but every day, there’s a fight,” Nakoa said.

More protests are expected ahead of the November general election. Tomorrow, Republican gubernatorial candidates BJ Penn and Gary Cordery and their supporters will hold an election integrity rally in Waikiki.

