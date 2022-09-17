Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake.
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WESH) - The body of a Florida middle school student who went missing after a boat capsized on an Orlando lake has been found.

Fire officials said the student was a part of a rowing team of five practicing on Thursday night when their boat capsized in a lightning storm.

Three of the students made it out safely and one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The missing student’s body was found around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the rowing team members.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Debina was last seen wearing a black bikini top and floral print bottoms.
AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach
Three Oahu schools have been named to the national Blue Ribbon program.
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
From the moment they start, recruits in the Honolulu Police Training Academy are put to the...
The HPD Training Academy experience in a word? ‘Brutal,’ recruits say
An autopsy determined Charles Kuailani died from a hemorrhagic stroke triggered by a rare...
Medical examiner says city worker’s death not caused by radiation exposure; family’s attorney unconvinced
It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the Caribbean in the still image from the National Oceanic and...
Puerto Rico under hurricane watch as TS Fiona approaches
FILE - The changing of the guard takes place as members of the public file pass the coffin of...
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine,...
Pressure on Russian forces mounts after Ukraine’s advances
Milton Choy and Stewart Stant.
Maui County to review contracts amid bribery scandal that netted former public official