Light trade winds with more spotty showers ahead

Afternoon sea breezes will overpower light trade winds for another day.
Afternoon sea breezes will overpower light trade winds for another day.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Trade winds will remain light enough to be overpowered by sea breezes Saturday, leading to more spotty showers for leeward and interior areas. However, the rainfall isn’t expected to be as widespread or as heavy as Friday’s downpours.

Trade winds will begin to strengthen and more stable conditions will move into Sunday. However, an area of increased moisture will ride in with the returning trades, so it will be another showery day, mainly for windward areas. Showers should decrease to more normal activity Monday and Tuesday.

In surf, a small short-period southeast swell will hold through the weekend with 3 to 5 foot sets for south shores. A slightly larger north swell is expected that could bring head-high sets to north shores, with a longer-period northwest swell Monday through Tuesday. East shores will have small choppy wind waves.

