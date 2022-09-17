Tributes
Kauai man charged after allegedly attacking woman with hammer

-- Man accused in 1972 Waikiki cold case murder appeared in court on Friday. -- Enrollment continues to drop at Hawaii's public schools.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A homeless man was charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with a hammer on Kauai.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Troy Kopps injured and threatened the woman on Sunday.

In court Thursday, he pleaded not guilty.

The judge ordered Kopps to stay away from the victim and three potential witnesses and he agreed.

For now, though, he is being held on $10,000 bail.

His pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec.14. Trial is expected to begin in January.

