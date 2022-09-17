Program offering rental, utility help for Kauai residents prepares to wind down

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County’s rental and utility assistance program has entered it’s transitional phase.

The county’s Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program said starting Nov. 1, the rental assistance cap will be lowered to $1,500 per month.

The program said new and existing applicants must be prepared to provide documentation to support claimed income levels and financial hardship during the pandemic.

In addition, the program will only be available to vulnerable populations starting Dec. 1.

Vulnerable populations include:

Households facing eviction,

Households with combined income at or under 50% AMI,

Kupuna age 62 or older,

And domestic violence survivors.

As Kauai transitions to post-pandemic times, officials said renters across Kauai are encouraged to develop sustainable plans for the payment of rent and utilities without CRUA assistance.

Those who are in need of transition assistance are asked to contact the Kauai Financial Opportunity Center run by Hawaiian Community Assets. For assistance or more information on this service, call (808) 784-3841 or email kauaifoc@hawaiiancommunity.net.

For more information on Kauai’s Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program, visit the Kauai Rent Help website, email rent@kauaicreditunion.org or call (808) 482-3777.

