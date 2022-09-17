Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Program offering rental, utility help for Kauai residents prepares to wind down

Kapa'a, Kaua'i
Kapa'a, Kaua'i(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County’s rental and utility assistance program has entered it’s transitional phase.

The county’s Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program said starting Nov. 1, the rental assistance cap will be lowered to $1,500 per month.

The program said new and existing applicants must be prepared to provide documentation to support claimed income levels and financial hardship during the pandemic.

In addition, the program will only be available to vulnerable populations starting Dec. 1.

Vulnerable populations include:

  • Households facing eviction,
  • Households with combined income at or under 50% AMI,
  • Kupuna age 62 or older,
  • And domestic violence survivors.

As Kauai transitions to post-pandemic times, officials said renters across Kauai are encouraged to develop sustainable plans for the payment of rent and utilities without CRUA assistance.

Those who are in need of transition assistance are asked to contact the Kauai Financial Opportunity Center run by Hawaiian Community Assets. For assistance or more information on this service, call (808) 784-3841 or email kauaifoc@hawaiiancommunity.net.

For more information on Kauai’s Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program, visit the Kauai Rent Help website, email rent@kauaicreditunion.org or call (808) 482-3777.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
Big Island police investigating homicide after woman’s body discovered in backyard
A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their...
Prosecutors grapple with ‘impossible’ situation after serious criminal charges invalidated
Hawaii Police Department logo.
Visitor is indicted for allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend at Hawaii resort

Latest News

OCCC has nearly 300 cases of COVID-19 between inmates and staff. Meanwhile, administrators...
High court decision that invalidated charges in scores of felony cases relies on 1905 Hawaii law
(image: Thirty Meter Telescope)
What do you think of TMT? Submit a comment before time runs out
If you need help with your permits, contact NOAA’s west cost permits staff at...
Something’s fishy: NOAA urges vigilance after catching fraudulent fishing permit site
File Image
Heavy rains over parts of Oahu prompt flood advisory