Hawaii Island police issue alert for missing 15-year-old girl ‘believed to be in danger’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Police Department issued an alert Friday evening for a missing 15-year-old girl who is “believed to be in danger.”
The alert went out around 5:40 p.m.
Authorities said Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Officials said she was last seen wearing a black bikini top and floral print bottoms.
Debina is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing at 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan freckled complexion.
Investigators said she may be in the company of a local male described as being approximately 45-60 years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build, and bareback wearing gray shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
If Debina is seen, contact police immediately at 911.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.