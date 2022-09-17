Tributes
Hawaii Island police issue alert for missing 15-year-old girl ‘believed to be in danger’

Missing Child: MIKELLA DEBINA, F-15, 5'3", 120lbs, brn hr, freckles.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:33 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Police Department issued an alert Friday evening for a missing 15-year-old girl who is “believed to be in danger.”

The alert went out around 5:40 p.m.

Authorities said Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a black bikini top and floral print bottoms.

Debina is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing at 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan freckled complexion.

Investigators said she may be in the company of a local male described as being approximately 45-60 years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build, and bareback wearing gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

If Debina is seen, contact police immediately at 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

