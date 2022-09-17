Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii businessman and former Maui official to plead guilty to federal bribery charges, county auditing contracts

Milton Choy and Stewart Stant.
Milton Choy and Stewart Stant.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman who is expected to plead guilty to federal bribery charges next week.

Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county’s Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave Milton Choy’s wastewater services company about $20 million in contracts from 2012 to 2018.

Mayoral candidate and former Judge Richard Bissen said there should be a process to prevent things like that from happening. For example, not allowing just one official to control contracts.

“A requirement that at least two people sign off on contracts after over a certain amount,” Bissen said.

Current Mayor Michael Victorino’s pointed out that none of the alleged bribes happened while he was mayor. However, Choy did have some contracts with the Victorino administration. The mayor said those will get another look.

“I strongly condemn public corruption in all forms. I am committing my administration to fully cooperate with law enforcement investigators. Yesterday, I ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Mr. Choy’s companies both current and past,” Victorino said.

Victorino issued a video statement but declined an interview to answer media questions.

Bissen does not think corruption is widespread in the county.

“I think the public should be assured that the vast majority of people who seek public office are good, hardworking people who are trying to better their community,” said Bissen. “We got to believe in that, that’s what gives us hope.”

Choy and Stant are expected to plead guilty in federal court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
Big Island police investigating homicide after woman’s body discovered in backyard
A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their...
Prosecutors grapple with ‘impossible’ situation after serious criminal charges invalidated
Three Oahu schools have been named to the national Blue Ribbon program.
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Get ready for more muggy weather as the winds slow down and bring some pop up showers after daytime heating
For the past three months, 51-year-old Marvin Jack has been getting training at the Hawaiian...
He needed a helping hand. He ended up offering one instead
An autopsy determined Charles Kuailani died from a hemorrhagic stroke triggered by a rare...
Medical examiner says city worker’s death not caused by radiation exposure; family’s attorney unconvinced
Lifeguards rescued three people within minutes from Waikiki waves.
WATCH: Video captures Waikiki lifeguard rescuing 3 within minutes