Hawaii businessman and former Maui official to plead guilty to federal bribery charges, county auditing contracts

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman who is expected to plead guilty to federal bribery charges next week.

Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county’s Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave Milton Choy’s wastewater services company about $20 million in contracts from 2012 to 2018.

Mayoral candidate and former Judge Richard Bissen said there should be a process to prevent things like that from happening. For example, not allowing just one official to control contracts.

“A requirement that at least two people sign off on contracts after over a certain amount,” Bissen said.

Current Mayor Michael Victorino’s pointed out that none of the alleged bribes happened while he was mayor. However, Choy did have some contracts with the Victorino administration. The mayor said those will get another look.

“I strongly condemn public corruption in all forms. I am committing my administration to fully cooperate with law enforcement investigators. Yesterday, I ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Mr. Choy’s companies both current and past,” Victorino said.

Victorino issued a video statement but declined an interview to answer media questions.

Bissen does not think corruption is widespread in the county.

“I think the public should be assured that the vast majority of people who seek public office are good, hardworking people who are trying to better their community,” said Bissen. “We got to believe in that, that’s what gives us hope.”

Choy and Stant are expected to plead guilty in federal court on Monday.

