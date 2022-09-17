Tributes
Heavy rains over parts of Oahu prompt flood advisory

File Image
File Image(HNN Generic)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory has been issued for Oahu as heavy rains fall over parts of the island.

The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect through 5:15 p.m.

At about 2 p.m., radar showed heavy rains over portions of Central and Windward Oahu.

Rain was falling at a rate of about 1 to 2 inches an hour.

You’re encouraged to stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas.

