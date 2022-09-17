Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Fire at Los Angeles strip mall kills 17 cats at pet hotel

The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was...
The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was injured when a blaze ripped through a strip mall where the facility is located.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was injured when a blaze ripped through a strip mall where the facility is located.

More than 120 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles after a passerby reported the fire around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was confined to a few structures but heavy smoke poured through adjacent businesses including the pet hotel called Cat Place LA, where 17 cats perished and two were rescued.

The injured firefighter was being treated at a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge search continues for a 15-year-old girl believed abducted on Hawaii Island.
Huge search continues for missing 15-year-old girl reported abducted from Big Island beach
Three Oahu schools have been named to the national Blue Ribbon program.
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
Southwest Airlines is locked in an air fare battle with longtime carrier Hawaiian Air.
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
36-year-old Hawaii man charged with murder after woman’s body found in backyard
Lifeguards rescued three people within minutes from Waikiki waves.
WATCH: Video captures Waikiki lifeguard rescuing 3 within minutes

Latest News

A huge search continues for a 15-year-old girl believed abducted on Hawaii Island.
Huge search continues for missing 15-year-old girl reported abducted from Big Island beach
From centre, anti-clockwise, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise, Zara Tindall,...
Queen’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK,...
Woman’s body found buried under debris days after California mudslides
The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK,...
Woman's body found buried under debris days after California mudslides