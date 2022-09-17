36-year-old man charged in connection to Hawaiian Beaches murder; bail set at $1M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man has been charged Friday in connection to a murder at Hawaiian Beaches, said the Hawaii Police Department.

Police said Michael Dwayne Carvalho II has been charged with second degree murder, burglary, criminal property damage, habitual property crime and assault against a law enforcement officer.

His bail is set at $1 million.

The incident happened on Thursday shortly before 5 a.m., at a home on Kahakai Boulevard that was under renovation.

Michael Dwayne Carvahlo II (Hawaii Police Department)

Authorities said Carvalho was found hiding behind a stone wall while police were responding to a burglary call. He was taken into custody for trespassing.

According to a police report, responding officers found the residence to have numerous shattered glass windows and observed fresh footprints on the exterior sidewalk area of the residence.

As officers continued to clear the property, they found a woman’s body in the backyard. Police said she had “numerous blunt force trauma-type injuries” on her head and body.

She was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead. Investigators have identified the victim as 34-year-old Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga.

An autopsy was performed Friday morning determined that Mauga died as a result of multiple blunt force head injuries, and strangulation.

The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Carvalho remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.

