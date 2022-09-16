Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Hawaii Island highway

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the Kailua-Kona woman who died following a hit-and-run crash on Kuakini Highway in July.

Officials have positively identified the victim as 62-year-old Elaine Marie Toth.

Police said she was walking on Kuakini Highway south of the 119 mile marker in North Kona when she was hit around 4:20 a.m. on July 24.

Both the vehicle and woman were in the northbound lanes of the highway when it happened, police said. She was in dark clothing and not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. Police also say the area of the highway where the crash happened is not well lit.

Police continue to ask for the public’s assistance in locating a 2013-2016 Chevrolet Malibu which may have been involved in the incident. The vehicle would have sustained damage to the driver’s side front fender, bumper, hood and possibly the windshield.

Failure to render aid when a person is killed in a traffic collision is a Class “B” felony that may be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229 or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous. Call (808) 961-8300 with information.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.