‘We want more’: West Oahu residents voice concerns about rising crime

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most crime rates are declining on Oahu, but residents on the west side of the island feel more of those crimes are happening in their communities.

“Even if crime stats have gone down, it doesn’t mean it’s gone away,” said Honolulu City Council Member Andria Tupola.

Tupola hosted a town hall Thursday night at Kapolei Hale, at the edge of the Honolulu Police Department patrol District 8, which stretches out to Makaha.

HPD said Oahu’s murder rate increased during the first seven months of this year compared to last year. There were 18 homicides — with many of them in West Oahu.

“There’s still been six murders already this year in our district,” Tupola told the gathering. “And so we need to be mindful that stats aren’t everything, but they’re important for us as we make decisions as we talk about the safety of our community.”

“The crime has been there. The drugs distribution has been there. The homeless has been there,” said Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya, who chairs the Nanakuli-Maili Neighborhood Board. “This is what the west side looks like right now. How do we fix this?”

Another common question: Why isn’t there a Weed and Seed program on the Leeward coast?

“I hear ‘Weed and Seed.’ But I hear Ewa. I hear Waipahu. But I see more crimes from Ewa to Makaha,” one woman told the gathering.

The city prosecutor’s office said it is trying to get the courts to keep certain repeat offenders out of the community.

“Restrict this individual, he has no right to be in this area. Please restrict him so he’s not here,” First Deputy Prosecutor Thomas Brady said. “The court has granted it about 10% of the time. That means 90% of the time, the court has said ‘no.’”

“The community wants laws enforced. They want them enforced now. We want more police here,” said a Makaha resident.

Police Chief Joe Logan said one challenge is the high number of vacancies at HPD. He added there are 350 openings that are hard to fill as officers leave for the mainland, including four from District 8.

“We’re trying to fill every patrol that we can, but with the vacancies I have I can’t take and deplete whole parts of the organization and put them all into patrol and have other parts of the department not work,” said Logan.

Logan said he’s working on ways to increase the number of recruits, and is also considering whether HPD can create a new District 9, which would focus on the Waianae Coast.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.